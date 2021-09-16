Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. InterDigital’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

