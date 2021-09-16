First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 770 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby stock opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

