Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 5,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $479.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

