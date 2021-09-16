Aziz Mottiwala Sells 2,593 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $448.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,927,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.