Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75.

On Monday, July 12th, Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80.

AOSL opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $750.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

