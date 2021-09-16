Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75.
- On Monday, July 12th, Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80.
AOSL opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $750.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
