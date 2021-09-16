Insider Buying: Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Acquires 6,201 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Grant R. Evans acquired 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,545.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,312.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
