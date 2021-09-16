Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 731 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16.

VCRA stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $22,995,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.