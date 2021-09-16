Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.15

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.15 and last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 4241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

