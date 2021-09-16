Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 4%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on VERA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.