Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 4%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.
A number of research analysts have commented on VERA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
