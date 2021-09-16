Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Up 8.6%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 1,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 253,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELYM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

