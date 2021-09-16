Kelly Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,230% compared to the average volume of 235 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

