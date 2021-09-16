Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 670.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.