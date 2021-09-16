Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $7,316,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,204. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

