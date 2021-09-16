FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,128,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 13,837,682 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $5.62.

The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $360,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.