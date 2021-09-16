Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE WOW opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

