Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 386.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $265.83 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $275.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.44.

