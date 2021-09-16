O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,044 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 467.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

