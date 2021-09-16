InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stock Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.19 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

