O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,870 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3,249.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,891,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

