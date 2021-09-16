O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

