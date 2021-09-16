O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,775 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

