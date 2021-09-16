O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of inTEST worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 67.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 23.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

