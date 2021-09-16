BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.20 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

