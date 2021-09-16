Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

