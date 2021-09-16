BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

CAH stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

