Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

