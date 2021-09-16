Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 212.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,441,700 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -818.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $143.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

