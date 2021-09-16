Swiss National Bank Sells 14,100 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

