Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $375.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

