Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $6,386,000.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

