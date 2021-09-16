Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Gary Dunne Purchases 6,000 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) insider Gary Dunne acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.95 ($8.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,700.00 ($51,214.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.