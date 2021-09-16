PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,223 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,150 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.