Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 303 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM stock opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

