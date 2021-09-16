Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,502 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.
Republic Services Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
