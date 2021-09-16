Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The company has a market cap of $932.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

