Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

