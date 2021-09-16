Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.