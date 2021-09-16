Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,951 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 134.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 60.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,563. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

