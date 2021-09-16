MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,198.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 587,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

