Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells 4,687 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,392.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TFSL stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 83.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TFSL shares. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

