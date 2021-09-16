The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Down 4.3%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.03 and last traded at $147.40. Approximately 4,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.