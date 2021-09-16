Insider Selling: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO Sells $104,107.20 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashland Global stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

