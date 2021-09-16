First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider Sells $125,050.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $102,770.43.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.69 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

