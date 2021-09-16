Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

