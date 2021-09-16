DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,783 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,459 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $81.56 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

