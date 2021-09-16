iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

SOXX opened at $475.69 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $476.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.71 and a 200-day moving average of $435.40.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

