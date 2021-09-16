Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

