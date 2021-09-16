Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $145,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The York Water by 127.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The York Water by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The York Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The York Water by 62.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The York Water alerts:

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $579.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.