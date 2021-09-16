Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 23,202 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

