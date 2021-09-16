Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

FNDF opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

